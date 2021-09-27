Jennifer Aniston wants to make money on cosmetics

Jennifer Aniston has hinted that she will launch her own cosmetics brand. She informed the fans about this in Instagram…

The actress published a snapshot from the photo session and wrote: “Something is planned.” In the caption to the photo, she noted the LolaVie brand. The brand’s social media account states that it will be launched on September 8, along with a photo of Jennifer Aniston.

The star did not give details about the new project. However, the journalists found out that the LolaVie trademark had already been registered. Under this brand will be produced hair care products, lotions and soaps for the face and body, nail care products and deodorants.

In 2010, the actress created her own fragrance and launched it under the name LolaVie.

“Jennifer Aniston is a businesswoman! I know it’s true !!! “,” I don’t know exactly what it is, but I’m sure it will be amazing! I am delighted ”, – wrote the followers under the photo of the actress.