“Kabaeva and Utyasheva have different“ weight categories ”, all that Utyasheva has achieved is not her merits, but Viner. The title of ZMS was presented to her “, says Irina Slutskaya – Figure skating

Two-time world champion in figure skating Irina Slutskaya commented on the words of the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabaeva about the two-time European champion Lyaysan Utyasheva.

After the 2020 Olympics, Kabaeva reacted to Utyasheva’s post about the results of her personal all-around. She stated: “Utyasheva has no right to comment on the shameful and unfair refereeing at the Olympics. She was not even the champion of Russia in the all-around. “

“We do not know about the personal relationship between Alina Kabaeva and Lyaysan Utyasheva. This does not concern us. And that’s not the point at all.

To begin with, Laysan, unlike Alina, has never been a superstar in rhythmic gymnastics. Her highest achievement is the world champion in the team competition. She did not even qualify for the Olympic Games and never participated in them.

And in the all-around, she has never been a champion of Russia, or a European champion, or a world champion. Therefore, it is definitely impossible to hang her on the same board of honor with Kabaeva. These are different “weight categories”.

All that she achieved: the world champion in the team competition, where she performed in one event out of eight, and the title of “Honored Master of Sports”, which was presented to her for her birthday – these are all the merits not of her, but of her coach Irina Viner. This is reality.

And based on this reality, one would have to behave decently. And not be afraid to defend your family, your country. “And it’s not about sadness over the defeat of the Russian women,” but outrage over injustice and anxiety for preserving the spirit of the Olympic movement.

And in this case, it would be necessary to find the strength to stand up for these very values, and not wag your tail and not try to be a pleasant person for everyone in all respects. These are the manifestations of power. Like in sports, ”Slutskaya wrote on Instagram.