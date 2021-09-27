Kanaeva named a possible successor to Viner-Usmanova in the federation :: Others :: RBC Sport

The two-time Olympic champion noted the enormous authority of Kabaeva in Russia and the International Gymnastics Federation and spoke about her relationship with the athlete

Photo: Vitaly Belousov / TASS



Alina Kabaeva is a universal person, very positive and sociable, who can achieve success in any field. This was announced to RBC Sport by the most titled rhythmic gymnast in the history of Evgenia Kanaev.

“She can do it anywhere – in the FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) and in our federation. He is a versatile person who has tremendous respect. She is a very positive and sociable person who can achieve success in any field. You just need to talk to her and you will understand that the person is unique, ”said Kanaeva.

Currently, Irina Viner-Usmanova is the president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG). The FIG is led by Japanese Morinari Watanabe.

Evgenia Kanaeva – RBC: “Kabaeva is a good replacement for Viner-Usmanova”



Kanaeva noted that she does not closely communicate with Kabaeva, but despite this, she can say a lot of good things about her.

“We don’t communicate closely with her, but it happened that she called and congratulated me. I can still say a lot about her about Alina, ”concluded Kanaeva.

Evgenia Kanaeva is the only two-time Olympic champion in all-around in the history of rhythmic gymnastics, seventeen-time world champion, multiple European champion in certain all-around types.

Alina Kabaeva is the 2004 Olympic champion in the individual all-around and the bronze medalist of the 2000 Olympic Games in the individual all-around. Kabaeva trained with Viner-Usmanova from the age of 11.

In an interview for Match TV, Viner admitted that she considers Alina the best candidate for her place.