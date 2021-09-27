Kanye West appears in public with a bag on his head | News | News

American musician Kanye West appeared in public with a balaclava on his head, in which he made holes for breathing. This was reported on Saturday, May 29, by the California News Times.

The publication suggested that the divorce from the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian influenced the behavior of Kanye West. Probably, the musician does not want to “shine” in public, so he resorts to such radical measures, the journalists of the foreign portal admitted.

According to another version, after the divorce, Kanye seized stress and gained 130 kg and is now trying to hide it, the newspaper said.

On February 19, it became known that Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from West. It was reported that the reality TV star would seek joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Information about the separation of the couple and preparation for the divorce appeared on January 5. Then sources said that West is annoyed by the lifestyle of the Kardashian family, and he no longer wants to have anything to do with them. At the same time, it was emphasized that Kim grew out of this relationship and intends to focus on her career as a lawyer in order to promote campaigns for prison reform.

The couple have been married since 2014 and have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.