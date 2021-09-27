Kanye West calls life with Kim Kardashian “hell” – media

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the process of divorce

The rapper considers the socialite to be the “worst wife in the world” and has no plans to reunite with her.

Rapper Kanye West considers his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian “hell on earth.” This is reported by Gossip Cop with reference to the new issue of The Star magazine.

According to a source close to West, the performer does not regret at all that he broke up with the Kardashians.

“Kanye regrets staying in this relationship for so long. The Kardashians have treated him like filth for years. He is clearly tired of the world they lived in. The whole Kardashian family is constantly surrounded by drama, and he is angry with himself for being stuck in this ridiculous world, “- said the insider.

At some point, the rapper realized that “Kim’s obsession with fame ruined him.”

“Kanye finds it ironic that Kim’s image is based on her looks and sexuality, although she was not so good in bed,” the source said.

Now Kanye is glad that he ended this marriage and started life with a clean slate. In the future, under no circumstances is he going to be reunited with the mother of his children.

At the same time, Gossip Cop draws attention to the fact that The Star quotes from an unnamed source, which may not correspond to reality.

We will remind, in February it became known that Kardashian and West decided to divorce. The spouses have agreed on joint custody of four children and do not intend to dispute the points of the marriage contract concluded between them.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have yet made any official press statements regarding the breakup.

