Karpin announced the final composition of the Russian national team for the qualification matches of the 2022 World Cup on September 27, 2021 – Sport – News of St. Petersburg

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, has announced the final squad for the October 2022 World Cup qualification matches.

Midfielders: Dmitry Barinov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov (both Lokomotiv Moscow), Alexander Golovin (Monaco), Alexander Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev (both Zenit St. Petersburg), Alexey Miranchuk (Atalanta Bergamo), Arsen Zakharyan, Daniil Fomin (both – Dynamo Moscow), Alexey Ionov (Krasnodar), Denis Glushakov (Khimki), Denis Makarov (Dynamo Moscow).

Forwards: Fedor Smolov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA Moscow), Hamid Agalarov (Ufa).

Out of the preliminary squad: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Vyacheslav Karavaev (both – Zenit), Stanislav Magkeev (Lokomotiv), Maxim Mukhin (CSKA), Zelimkhan Bakaev (Spartak), Anton Zinkovsky (Wings of the Soviets), Konstantin Tyukavin (Dynamo), Artyom Dzyuba (Zenit).

In October, the Russian national team will play two matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. On October 8, the Russians will host rivals from Slovakia, and on October 11, they will play on a visit with Slovenia.