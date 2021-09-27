Karpin commented on the final composition of the Russian national team for the October selection matches of the World Cup-2022

Head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin commented on the choice of the final composition of the national team for the selection matches of the 2022 World Cup in October.

“As we said a week ago, there will be changes in the expanded list. After the matches of the 9th round in the RPL and the games of the European championships, the coaching staff settled on 22 field players. From the point of view of the training process, this is the optimal number of field players.

We also took into account the UEFA regulations, which allows 23 football players to be added to the application for qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

It is also necessary to take into account that before the start of the training camp there will be more matches of the national championships and European Cup games, and therefore changes are possible in the list, ”the RFU official website quotes Karpin as saying.

The Russian national team will play two matches of the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup in October. On October 8, the Russians will host rivals from Slovakia, and on October 11, they will play on a visit with Slovenia.

The Russian national team takes 2nd place in the standings of Group H, gaining 13 points in six matches. The Croatian national team has the same points, which takes 1st place by additional indicators.

Group winners will receive direct tickets to the final stage of the tournament. The runner-up teams will play in the play-offs.