Kendall Jenner came to the party in a black dress with down: a spectacular exit

Now the celebrity will be responsible for the visual part of the site and curate his own design collections, which include items from the brands Acne Studios Bottega Veneta, The Row and Balenciaga.

“I have taken one more step on my way in fashion, where I can work with brands and their creative directors that I love and respect. Now I have a great opportunity to put into practice what I already know and will learn even more,” said Kendall …

Online retailer FWRD hosted a party during New York Fashion Week. Brand new creative director Kendall Jenner came to the big event with her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner’s image

For a visit to the restaurant, the model wore a silk short dress with spaghetti straps with a down insert at the top and bottom. She complemented the image with black tights and minimalist sandals.

The fashion model straightened her hair and supplemented the outfit with a black small bag and a protective mask, without which she has not gone outside since the beginning of the pandemic.

Boyfriend Kendall tried on a trendy look. He donned a stylish double shirt with long and short sleeves, black trousers and brogues.



The image of Kendall Jenner for the party / Photo from Instagram Just Jared



Images of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker for the party / Photo from Instagram Just Jared