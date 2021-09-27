Kendall Jenner talks about dealing with panic attacks

Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, and in an interview with the magazine admitted that she has been suffering from panic attacks for some time now.

The publication’s channel will release a four-part conversation between the girl and mental health professionals called Open Minded. The program will investigate “the various causes and consequences of anxiety disorder.”

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Hong Kong magazine cover

May 2021

“Two or three years ago I really started having very, very strong panic attacks,” Kendall admitted in a preview of the project.

“I felt frightened in the middle of sleep, I literally felt a rapid heartbeat. I just couldn’t breathe. I was very bad, ”- said Jenner.

Kendall Jenner

(Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Kendall believes the issue is worth talking about to make people aware of the seriousness of the problem: “The more people come out and talk about their anxiety, the more the public realizes that this is real. According to her, the experience of other people and conversations about mental health will help people better understand what is happening to them and feel their community with other people in this difficult state: “So, people, if they look, can say:“ Oh! I feel the same! And now I have a name for this, ”she concluded.

Vogue accompanied the preview with Kendall captioning statistics: “According to the CDC, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of alarm reports increased more than threefold, leading to a mental health crisis that persists even after vaccinations spread across to the whole world “.

The first installment of the Open Minded series will be released today.