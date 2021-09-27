Kim Kardashian embarrassed the way in a leather balaclava: photo of a provocative exit

On the eve of the grandiose Met Gala 2021, Kim Kardashian arrived in New York. The star was photographed at the entrance to an elite hotel. She stepped out of a black SUV in a leather ensemble – from head to toe in the things of the Spanish fashion house Balenciaga.

The socialite was wearing a trench coat, in which she emphasized the waist with a wide belt, mittens, leggings and stiletto heels with a pointed toe. However, most of all, the audience was embarrassed by the leather balaclava with zippers. The back of the mask was decorated with a lacing with a hole for a high tail.

40-year-old Kim Kardashian raced past the paparazzi who were guarding her outside the hotel. However, she effectively demonstrated her provocative image in an Instagram photo taken in the royal apartments.

Kim Kardashian in a leather balaclava / Photo from instagram socialite

