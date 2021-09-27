Kind of like a goth, – Kim Kardashian spoke about the unusual hobby of her eldest daughter – novosti-shou-biznesa

For the first time since the divorce, reality star Kim Kardashian has become a guest of the famous talk show Ellen DeGeneres. She appeared in the studio this time not in a balaclava, but in a black dress with a V-neck.

By the way, fans are puzzled: who actually accompanied Kim Kardashian to the Met Gala 2021

Kim Kardashian about children

The socialite spoke about the hobbies of her daughters. She admitted that 3-year-old Chicago and 8-year-old North are complete opposites.

Chicago is a real girl. She loves pink, purple, princesses and makeup. And North is kind of a goth. She loves Hot Topic (Showbiz). And puts fake tattoos on her face. She listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just like a gothic girl

– shared Kim Kardashian.



Kim Kardashian from North and Chicago / Photo from Instagram Kim Kardashian

The celebrity added that she has no idea how North found out about the Black Sabbath group and became interested in such a culture. 6-year-old Saint Kim Kardashian called “master of video games”. At the same time, 2-year-old Psalm loves the cartoon “Paw Patrol” and cars.

The socialite added that all her children are calm and obedient. True, she noted that the eldest North would still like to be an only child. She often does not want to spend time with her younger siblings. Against the background of her sister’s pregnancy, Kylie Kim admitted if she would like to become a mother again.

I think enough. I have many children. I’m done

– said Kardashian.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children / Photo from Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

Kim Kardashian did not want to comment on her own personal life, instead she spoke about the novel of her sister Courtney and Travis Barker.

I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together. Imagine, they had known each other for almost 15 years, of which they were neighbors for about 10 years!

– shared the star.

Ellen DeGeneres joked about the fact that in all the photos, Courtney is kissing her boyfriend. Kim Kardashian agreed that it was “too much” and added, “but it’s so cute.”