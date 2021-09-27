Krasnodar and Sochi quarreled over refereeing, vivid statements by club leaders

After the end of the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League with Sochi, the general director of Krasnodar Vladimir Khashig sharply criticized the work of the arbitrators. Gendir was very unhappy with the judges, but the one who worked for VAR got the most Sergey Bezborodov…

According to Khashig, all the controversial moments were interpreted in favor of Sochi, but is this really so? Especially for the “Championship” referee Igor Fedotov examined in detail the controversial aspects of the game. His score is lower.





Sochi CEO got into a skirmish today Dmitry Rubashko, who called Khashig’s behavior hysterical. Rubashko did not understand what caused the emotional attack of his Krasnodar colleague towards the judges, but he advised his opponents to contact the ESC.

“Not a very professional performance by Khashig,” Rubashko said. – I do not understand what caused this hysterical and emotional behavior. Write to challenge the refereeing if you like. There is a procedure. Yesterday there was a normal and objective refereeing. We lost, yes, but according to Khashig’s statement … I’d rather not say anything. Let it remain on his conscience. This does not paint the head of Krasnodar. We are above that. “

Do you think this is the end of the football beef? No! Khashig found an answer to his colleague from neighboring Sochi when he said about “hysterical behavior.”

“I am ready to explain to Mr. Rubashko what caused my“ emotional and hysterical ”, as he put it, behavior, speaking about my comments after the game against Sochi on 26 September. The referee of the match, Mr. Panin, in my opinion, set a record by not showing the players of your team six yellow cards for their violations! In order not to be unfounded, I suggest that you yourself look at the moments of violations (some of which were not even recorded by the referee), namely: at the 8th minute, 14th second, 9th minute, 47th minute, 8th second, 61st minute 56th second, 67th minute 41st second and 91st minute 7th second. At the same time, all the cards that were possible were shown to our players! And the most unpleasant thing is that in almost all these moments, Mr. Panin was in an ideal position for review and decision-making.

Yes, we won, but six unannounced warnings are too many. Therefore, we, of course, will take your advice to contact the ESC for all the above points. I am deeply convinced that it is impossible to go wrong six times in one direction. I am convinced that if the judges are wrong, they are wrong in both directions, but not six times only in one. Six unshown yellow cards are too many. And when the ESC considers all these moments and makes its decision, we can call you. And if your and our fans want to see these moments for themselves, we can post them so that everyone can enjoy the “magnificent” refereeing of Mr. Panin. ”

The club assured that they would contact the ESC.

“By the way, in our last game with you on May 1, 2021, our player Cabella was sent off for two yellow cards. And the same ESC, where you recommended me to contact, recognized the removal of Cabella erroneous. So, of course, I will appeal again! “

Looking forward to the next round?