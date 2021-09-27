Kvartalnov explained the inclusion of his son in Ak Bars’ application for the match with Spartak

Ak Bars head coach Dmitry Kvartalnov commented on the inclusion of his son, Alexander Kvartalnov, in the application for the match with Spartak (3: 1), in which he did not take part.

“Kvartalnov Jr didn’t play a minute on the ice today. Why did he put him in the squad, and not Brovkin, for example, who goes on the ice and even scores periodically? There is absolutely no logic. A boy born in 2002 must be in the application. Brovkin – 2001. Brovkin must compete with Safonov.

We had a Katelevsky week, then Mekhovov went on a trip with us, now they took Sasha. Now Sasha will go to the youth team and again we will take Katelevsky. These people practically do not play. Now Katelevsky scores well at Barça, let’s try to play him again.

Sasha didn’t have a chance today because the game was stubborn, the score was very slippery. Do you understand that we are simply obliged to set limits? Either we go to 19 field, or 20. Some play in 18 or 19 field, but we want young children, even if they are not playing, to sit and breathe in a big team. We saw how everything worked.

It is clear that we do not yet have limiters at the level of Galimov, Voronkov or Safonov. I hope our youth will prove themselves in the future. While we are giving them “gifts”. In general, the logic is as follows. Did I explain it to you? ” – quotes Kvartalnov “Sport Business Online”.