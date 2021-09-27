Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first exit after reunion

On the eve it became known that another Hollywood couple had reunited. Western media wrote that the stars, despite the artist’s betrayal, found a way out for their daughter and are now in an open relationship (each of them continues to meet with other people in parallel).

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

And it seems that this time Kylie decided not to be silent and commented on this news. The star posted a tweet in which she stated that the press exaggerated everything and that an open relationship was not for her.

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. – Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

“I do not blame those who are in open relationships, but writing about it without knowing the truth is disrespectful,” said Kylie.

And a little later, the newly minted couple appeared at a party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, organized by Kendall Jenner. True, they arrived at the event separately from each other. See the photo here.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix)

By the way, other celebrity guests were also seen at the parties: Hayley and Justin Bieber, Drake, Jaden Smith, Katy Perry and, of course, the entire Kardashian family.