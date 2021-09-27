Large Chinese Ethereum Mining Pool SparkPool Will Suspend All Operations | Blockchain24

Sparkpool, the second largest Ethereum mining pool in the world, is suspending operations due to the ongoing cryptocurrency harassment in China. Launched in China in 2018, SparkPool currently controls over 22% of Ethereum’s hashrate, second only to Ethermine.

On September 27, the mining pool officially announced the suspension of new users’ access in mainland China in response to new measures taken by the Chinese authorities to combat the introduction of cryptocurrency in the country.

After the initial restrictions introduced last Friday, Sparkpool will continue to shutdown services and plans to suspend existing mining pool users both in China and overseas on September 30th.

According to the announcement, the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of users’ assets in accordance with the “requirements of regulatory policy.”

“More details on completion will be sent out in announcements, emails and onsite messages,” said Sparkpool.

Launched in China in early 2018, SparkPool has become one of the world’s largest Ethereum (ETH) mining pools alongside the world’s largest Ethereum Ethermine mining pool. According to Poolwatch.io, at the time of writing, SparkPool’s mining power is 22% of Ethereum’s global hashrate, slightly below Ethermine’s 24% share.

The news comes as the Chinese government has strengthened its negative stance on cryptocurrency by declaring all cryptocurrency-related transactions illegal in the country last Friday. Some of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Huobi have subsequently suspended registrations for new accounts from mainland China, reportedly continuing to serve users in Hong Kong.

The closure of SparkPool comes as Ethereum continues to move from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake model in 2022, as part of a long-planned upgrade known as Ethereum 2.0. As previously reported, ETH miners won’t have much choice after Ethereum 2.0 finally arrives as their mining hardware will become obsolete.