Lesya Nikityuk told why she doesn’t read a message from Kim Kardashian

TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk shared why she didn’t write the second song, what she gave to Sergei Prytula for his birthday and why she didn’t read the message from Kim Kardashian.

Lesya Ivanovna gave an interview for the Youtube channel “Svitske Life”. The famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskikh, also known as NK, was interviewed.

– You and I have been nominated for the media blogger of the year, what are we going to do?

“Just give the prize so that people don’t see it. I took all the awards from Ukraine, I smuggled out all the awards for A Huevo from Mexico, and Ivanovna, people voted for me.”

– So you think that they don’t vote for me and don’t love me?

“No” – the presenter laughs.

Lesya, from the latest news I saw that the famous blogger Kim Kardashian wrote to you that you are “amazing”, please tell me how your life changed after that?

“Firstly, I still do not open this message, I will open it for my birthday like an expensive bottle of champagne.” – And why? – “You need to get ready, you need to gather friends, rent a big screen, then click on Kim’s message and read it in full. Now, under my posts in the Amazing comments. Yesterday, on the sidewalk, I did markup and markup like Amazing Lesya.”

Lesya Nikityuk, instagram.com/lesia_nikituk

I heard you are also a singer, when will we hear the second song after the hole in the roads?

“I came to your husband Potap, you didn’t know, I was invited by a very famous Ukrainian producer Potap to his house, where he writes all the tracks for NK, for everyone, oh everything, there, even from foreign markets, people come, line up live queue in front of the potap’s house, so that he throws some track out of the window of the second floor.Well, seriously, a three-story house, there is a kitchen, I open it in one room, positive, and such a “barking”, I say I don’t like this track, let’s go In the next room there are many people you see in the Potap team sitting there, except for Nastya. Nastya writes her tracks in the palace. So there is a palace in Koncha-Zaspa, and there Nastya writes all these tracks. Well, Potap voiced all the prices I looked at all the songs. I looked at it and said, being an artist in our country is an unprofitable business, I’ll tell you. If you didn’t know yet, this is a huge job and a lot of money, because pay, pay, pay for everything. “

Lesya Nikityuk, photo from Instagram

I know how you sing and you are very good at it, honestly. And I do not understand in the fall in your native Khmelnytsky city day, Pianoboy (Ukrainian singer) sings, why not you?

“It is necessary to call the mayor. Alexander Batkovich, what is this, what kind of Pianoboy? There is no good artist, let him sing. I will write the track Amazing, and that’s it.”

You are almost the only graduate of “Heads and Tails” who has not continued travel blogging. So tell me please, look, multimillion views of Ptushkin (Ukrainian travel blogger), and you don’t want to say about his well, that Pritula, and go to Namibia?

“I have already traveled all this. They all go there after me. I was one of the first there.”

In the summer, Pritula celebrated his anniversary. Tell me how you congratulated him and what did you give him?

“Yes, how luxurious, no lobsters, no truffle sauce, they cooked some kind of drums.”

Lesya Nikityuk and Sergey Pritula, photo: Instagram

Was there a concert? “Well, there was Tayanna, by the way, Pritula, through me, agreed for Tayanna for normal money, but such schemes are welcome.”

So what did you give?

“$ 500 or 1000. Somewhere like that. Such are the gifts. Very simple. People, even in show business, with status, love when they are given money.”

