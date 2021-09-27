LeTV returned to the smartphone market – presented by LeTV S1 with Unisoc chip and Huawei services

After a hiatus due to financial difficulties, LeTV, formerly known as LeEco, is returning to the mobile market. Today she announced her first smartphone LeTV S1 in a long time. It is noteworthy that the new product comes with Huawei services (HMS) out of the box.

LeTV says the decision to use Huawei’s services is driven by its desire to be open to all ecosystems. Thanks to this, users who have purchased the LeTV S1 will be able to seamlessly use their smartphone with the products of the Huawei ecosystem. In addition, LeTV is also creating its own platform for branded products, among which, in addition to smartphones, there will be TVs and a number of other devices.

The LeTV S1 uses the Unisoc Tiger T7510 chip as a hardware platform. The company also said that the device uses a display and memory made by Chinese manufacturers. Detailed characteristics of the new items were not disclosed, however, it is reported that its display has HD + resolution, and the battery capacity is 4900 mAh. The main camera combines three sensors, the characteristics of which are not reported. 5G support declared.

LeTV has quite clearly outlined the target audience of the novelty, saying that it is aimed at taxi drivers and delivery service workers, as well as elderly people. The company says there is also a high-end product in development, which will be announced next year.

The cost of the LeTV S1 and its specifications will be announced later. The novelty will go on sale next month.