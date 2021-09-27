Lokomotiv in the minority drew with Khimki in the match of the Russian Football Championship – 09/25/2021

KHIMKI / Moscow region /, September 25. / TASS /. Moscow Lokomotiv with a score of 0: 0 drew with Khimki near Moscow in the 9th round match between Tinkoff and the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting took place at the Arena-Khimki.

Railroad striker François Camano hit the opponents’ goal in the 3rd and 32nd minutes, but the goals were canceled due to offside. On the 53rd minute of the meeting, after using the video assistant referee (VAR) system, the main referee of the meeting Alexey Amelin showed a red card to Lokomotiv goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme. 17-year-old Muscovites goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov, who replaced midfielder Sergei Babkin, came out for the first time in an official match. In the 81st minute the defender of Lokomotiv and the Russian national team Stanislav Magkeev left the field on a stretcher, replaced by Englishman Tino Andzhorin. Striker Ze Luis, midfielder Anton Miranchuk and defender Maciej Rybus were absent from the Moscow club’s application for the match due to injuries.

Khimki head coach Igor Cherevchenko attended the match after missing two previous meetings with Saransk (1: 1, 6: 7 – on penalties) at the group stage of the Betcity – Russian Cup and with Ufa (2: 3) in the past round of the RPL due to the high temperature.

Marko Nikolic’s wards drew the second meeting in a row and occupy the second line in the RPL standings, gaining 17 points. The Moscow Region club last won the Russian championship on August 1 (four draws and three defeats), then the team won away from Krasnodar (1: 0), Cherevchenko’s charges are in 14th position in the table with 7 points in the asset.