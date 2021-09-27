Lokomotiv won the first match under the leadership of Nikitin, beating Avangard

Yaroslavl Lokomotiv won the first match under the leadership of Igor Nikitin, beating Avangard 4: 1 (0: 1, 1: 0, 3: 0). The game took place in Balashikha at the Yuri Lyapkin Arena-Balashikha stadium.

The score in the match in the third minute was opened in the majority by the forward of “Avangard” Peter Ceglaric… Knight received a pass from Tolchinsky at the gate, immediately followed by a transfer through a penny to Tseglarik, who sent the puck into an open corner.

The return puck in the 22nd minute was scored by the Lokomotiv forward Denis Alekseev, having made a shot from the move from the left circle of the throw-in after a pass from Alexey Marchenko. On the 54th minute, Lokomotiv took the lead Pavel Kraskovskypushing the puck over the goal line from a nickle.

A minute later, the third puck into the goal of Vasily Demchenko sent Arthur Kayumov, at a good speed, climbing into the attack zone and suddenly throwing. The final puck into an empty net in the 58th minute was sent Alexander Polunin…

Lokomotiv interrupted a series of three defeats in a row, having won their fifth victory of the season. The Omsk club suffered its fifth defeat in the championship.

In the next match, which will take place on Wednesday, September 29, Avangard will play at home with Sochi. Lokomotiv will meet on a visit with Vityaz on this day.