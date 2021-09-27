Lokomotiv worked competently when it took the best coach on the market

Honored coach of Russiashared expectations from workin the “Locomotive”.

“To be honest, his resignation from CSKA raised a lot of questions. And the timing – at the start of the pre-season training camp, and the reasoning. But this matter is already past, it is hidden in the dark depths of CSKA, and Nikitin needs to open a new page.

I think Lokomotiv worked well when it took the best coach on the market who could give results. Another thing is that it makes sense for Nikitin to study the sad experience of his predecessor, not to repeat his mistakes, to show flexibility.

Today in Yaroslavl, probably, along with SKA, is the best youth in the KHL, and any coach is simply obliged to engage in its development. Moreover, its level, with proper work, allows you to play in such a way that, with great confidence in the young, the tournament result of the club does not suffer either.

What will be the debut? Let’s be objective: today in terms of the composition of “Avangard” is certainly not stronger than “Lokomotiv”, so the teams’ chances are at least equal.

Last season, there was a lot of talk about the coaching staff of “Vanguard” and its system, but everything was based on the quality of the composition. This season, when the “hawks” have an average squad, we will see the true quality of coaching. As, however, in “Locomotive”, – said Plushev.