Luciano Spalletti I’ve always been a pretty bad player and a pretty bad coach

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti told how he managed to win trophies.

“We have five substitutions now, players who come out for 10 minutes can change the match. This is the attitude you need. We have so many games this season that we need them all. We need players who are willing to spill blood for a shirt, not someone who is angry about not starting a previous game. I’ve always been a pretty bad player and a pretty bad coach, but I worked from morning to night, and with that attitude, I was able to win trophies by beating coaches and teams that were superior to us. Therefore, when I see someone who has this talent, but who does not put work into it, it drives me crazy, ”Football Italia quotes Spalletti with reference to CalcioNapoli24.it.

Napoli have won all six games this season. The Neapolitans, gaining 18 points, again rose to the first place in the standings. Luciano Spalletti’s charges are two points ahead of Milan, which is in second place.

In the next round, Napoli will play against Fiorentina.