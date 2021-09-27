magnificent galactic eye in the constellation Libra

In the Image of the Week heading on the NASA / ESA Hubble Space Telescope website, a beautiful snapshot of the object designated NGC 5728 has been released.

The named structure is a spiral galaxy located at a distance of about 130 million light years from us in the constellation Libra. The image clearly shows the structure of the galaxy: it is a bright central part and spiral arms, twisting counterclockwise.

In the image, NGC 5728 resembles a colossal galactic eye. Education belongs to the so-called Seyfert galaxies. These are spiral or irregular galaxies with an active core, the emission spectrum of which contains many bright broad bands. This feature indicates powerful gas emissions with speeds of up to several thousand kilometers per second.

It should be noted that in the optical range, Seyfert galaxies do not differ from ordinary spiral galaxies. At the same time, in other ranges, the radiation power of their nuclei is comparable to the radiation power of the entire Milky Way.

Below is a high resolution image of NGC 5728 (click to enlarge). The image was taken with the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) instrument aboard the Hubble Observatory. This camera is capable of taking photographs in the visible, near infrared, near and middle ultraviolet regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.