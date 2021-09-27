Makhachev accused his opponent of simulating an injury before the UFC fight

Rafael dos Anjos said he is recovering from another injury

Photo: Islam Makhachev (TASS)



Russian fighter Islam Makhachev said he did not believe in the injury of Brazilian Rafael dos Anios. About this Russian wrote on Twitter.

“I do not believe that you are traumatized. Again, ”wrote Makhachev. Brazilian replied: “Do you really think I’m going to simulate an operation? I am recovering from another terrible injury. Compared to you, I have a family that is completely dependent on me, and I do not have a person on whom I could hang my financial obligations. “

At the same time, in the thread under the tweets of the fighters, users write about the cancellation of the battle. However, while official information about the postponement or cancellation of the battle has not been reported. The fight between Makhachev and dos Anjos is scheduled for October 30 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev defeated Brazilian Thiago Moises in his last fight in July at UFC on ESPN 26. He has 20 wins and one loss in mixed martial arts.

Dos Anjos last entered the Octagon against American Paul Felder in November 2020. The fight ended in victory for the Brazilian by split decision. His career in mixed martial arts has 30 victories and 13 defeats.