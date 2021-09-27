Man-made two-kilometer metal structures discovered on the moon

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke on the topic of the exercises of Iranian military personnel near the borders of Azerbaijan against the background of tensions in relations between Baku and Tehran due to the illegal entry of Iranian trucks into Khankendi.

“This is a very unexpected event. Because during the 30 years of our independence, there have been no such events. First of all, I must say that every country has the right to conduct any military exercises on its territory. This is her sovereign right. Nobody can tell her anything. But when we analyze this in terms of time, we see that this has never happened. Why exactly now and why on our border? ”Aliyev said in an interview with“ Anadol ”, Minval.az reports.

The head of state noted that “I am not asking this question, but the Azerbaijani society.”

“The world Azerbaijanis are asking about this. The question is also asked why the exercises in this area were not carried out during the occupation. Why were the exercises not organized when the Armenians were in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Fizuli? Why is this done after we liberated these lands and ended the 30-year occupation? These are fair questions. Of course, we want the region not to have a situation that could strike a blow at long-term cooperation. I would like to note once again that Azerbaijan is acting in a very responsible and balanced manner here too. I hope that the emotional reaction to our legitimate steps (setting up posts on the Gorus-Gafan road – editor’s note) is temporary, ”the Azerbaijani leader said.