Marilyn Manson and the Bible, Kanye’s Burning and Reuniting with Kim: How Donda’s Third Presentation Goed

Another (already the third!) Party-presentation of the new album “Donda” by Kanye West took place at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago. The record itself never came out, but the rapper’s manager promised that it would definitely appear on streaming on August 27 – the day after the Chicago event. On Apple Music, however, the release date is already September 3. This time, the impromptu scene for Kanye was a copy of his old house, which was located in Chicago and in which the rapper spent his childhood. Externally, the layout differs from the original in one detail – a large cross on the roof.

Rapper DaBaby and rocker Marilyn Manson were the first to enter the stage with West. Some fans have noticed that both of these artists have recently been caught up in reputational scandals. DaBaby was criticized for homophobic remarks, and Manson was accused of rape and harassment by several women at once. But Manson’s choice as a guest artist is surprising for more than that. The rocker who was in the Church of Satan in the 1990s, according to some users, looked out of place in the company of a devout rapper, while lines from the Bible were broadcast on the screens.

The amazing moments of the presentation did not end there. The house, which had been built for several days at the Chicago stadium, was engulfed in flames. And Kanye himself [Роскомнадзор] myself.

But you shouldn’t worry about the rapper. As if nothing had happened, he got up from the chair in the burning room and went out to the audience, engulfed in flames.

What’s next? And then the rapper married Kim Kardashian for the second time. At least, the media decided so – the face of the girl in a white veil was not visible, so all guesses are based solely on the similarity of silhouettes.

The couple left the stage together, which gave the fans a reason to talk about the reunion of the ex-spouses. However, Kim and Kanye themselves did not make any statements on this matter.