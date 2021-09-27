Max Verstappen on the fight for the title: Fifty-fifty odds

The driver of Red Bull Max Verstappen managed to minimize losses from a fine for replacing the engine at the Russian Grand Prix: during the race he played 18 positions, and only his main rival in the championship, Lewis Hamilton, was ahead of the Dutchman.

“When it started to rain at the end of the race, my team responded perfectly. If I had stopped a little earlier, I would have ruined the intermediate tires on a track that was not completely wet yet. But I was able to move up from seventh to second, incredible! – quotes the words of the Dutch driver Spedweek… – In such situations, it is very important to communicate with the team. I was constantly asked what the situation was. Pressing the radio button and answering was not always easy because I was busy keeping the car on the track. At first it seemed that I could stay a little longer, but then it started raining heavily and I realized – now it must happen!

The Red Bull driver also commented on his incident with Charles Leclair: the pilots were at a dangerously close distance during overtaking: “Charles fought with Vettel from the second to seventh turns. I had a good pace after the fifth turn, so I wanted to attack Charles there. Leclair did not expect this, and when his car was carried to the right, I had to swerve, and I almost lost the front fender. These few turns were pretty hectic. “

When asked how Verstappen would now assess his chances for a champion title, the pilot of Red Bull replied diplomatically: “The odds are fifty to fifty.”

