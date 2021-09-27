Mechanical Fist Rabbit: FIST Review: Forged In Shadow Torch

The Chinese gaming industry is firmly included in our lives. Was recently presented action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers in style Bloodborne and Sekiro, and dozens of projects from the Middle Kingdom are in development.

One of the last Chinese games to hit consoles was FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch from TiGames… First announced on the official blog over a year ago, Metroidvania has garnered no less support from the head of Sony’s indie division. Shuhei Yoshidawho presented it as a platform exclusive Playstation, which it is to this day.

FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is a diesel punk adventure featuring an anthropomorphic rabbit with a huge metal fist. The universe of the game is mired in brutality and corruption. Civilians are being bullied by a gang of crazy dogs, headed by a mysterious hare. The protagonist, a long-retired soldier, is depressed from what happened in the past, but when his friend the bear is kidnapped, the rabbit puts on the hefty iron hand left over from the fur and goes to administer justice.

According to the laws of the FIST genre: Forged In Shadow Torch meets players with a lengthy introductory video and a couple of techniques “for seed”. Over time, the rabbit will receive the canonical double jump, dash and other features, including new weapons. The locations are created in the spirit of the old school: square rooms and rectangular corridors, as if built by robots, are unlikely to remind metroidvania lovers of the spacious spaces of the Ori bipole. But this FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch is not necessary. The oppressive atmosphere and confinement of cramped rooms, causing claustrophobia, emphasize the setting of the game.

The leading characters are reminiscent of the characters of the Chinese anime, and the scenery is the works of Orwell. The Burning City of Torches is fraught with secrets, and everyone you meet tries to benefit from communication with the hero. The rats will ask you to drain the tunnel that flooded the underground burrows where they built a real subway, the rams – to expel the enemies from their mountainous territory, and the mysterious cat – to find an ancient artifact that conceals an unknown power.

But the atmosphere is only a part of the undoubted advantages of the game. One of the main positives is the exploration of locations, which is an important part of the genre. As you progress through the plot, the rabbit will find checkpoints, which simultaneously act as a source of pumping and recuperation, as well as points of rapid movement in the form of the above-mentioned metro and a network of underground tunnels. Unfortunately, there are too few such “teleports”, and the lion’s share of the time is spent on useless retracing of already studied locations.

We should also praise the well-thought-out system of combo attacks and the alternation of several weapons. The rabbit is able to throw the enemy into the air and juggle them like a pear, carry out bundles of weak and strong blows (for this, two buttons are involved: “square” and “triangle” or R1 and R2 in an alternative layout), as well as perform a special technique that spends the corresponding strip … However, it was not without a drawback: the speed of the rabbit is noticeably lower than the speed of the enemies. Slow-motion techniques sometimes do not reach the enemy, and the unfortunate ward again and again runs into a blow. Invulnerability when performing a move, in turn, acts only in a bundle, so you need to inflict the first damage in advance, adding half a second to the timings.