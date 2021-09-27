Megan Fox helps her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, move things and start living in her house

It looks like rapper Machine Gun Kelly has moved permanently to a place at Megan Fox’s home, as the couple were photographed as they carried several boxes out of his home.

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly turns serious eight months after they first went public with their relationship. On January 10, the couple was apparently seen collecting and loading MGK’s belongings from their home. They were photographed leaving the house with various boxes and wardrobe items as they loaded the car. Based on the photos, MGK may be moving into his lady’s house!

Local media reached out to representatives of Meghan and MGK for comments as to whether they are currently living together. However, judging by the way things are going in their relationship, it certainly won’t come as a surprise! Meghan and MGK have become very close and the hottest talked about couple since meeting after meeting on the set of an upcoming American crime thriller movie. “Midnight in a Grain Field” in the spring of 2020.

In May 2020, Megan took part in the filming of one of the music videos of rapper MGK, and it became known that she had split up with her husband, Brian Austin Green, after ten years of marriage. Since then, Meghan and MGK have been virtually inseparable, and in November they even debuted together on the red carpet at the American Music Awards. The actress also filed for divorce from Brian, with whom she has three sons together, at the end of November.

Meanwhile, after the breakup of the couple, Brian was also not left alone. On Christmas Day, he was photographed checking into an airplane in a duet with a professional dancer, the star of the show.Dancing with the Stars” Sharnoy Burgess… They flew to Hawaii together for a romantic getaway, and were even caught kissing on the beach in a series of photos from the trip. On January 9, the actor confirmed about the couple’s relationship and that everything is “very good” for them, but also said that they are in no hurry to hang labels and commitments.

However, everything seemed to change after just a few days, as Sharna posted an official message on her Instagram page on January 12 about her new romance. She posted a photo of herself and the star of the youth television series Beverly Hills District 90210 kiss during their trip to Hawaii. It definitely looks like more than just a winter craze!