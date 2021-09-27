Megan Fox stunned in a spectacular way in a stylish suit: a spectacular shot

A new, young audience got to know the actress in a new way after she began dating musician Colson Baker. For a year now, the couple in love has been featured in fashion magazines, and Megan Fox has attracted more press attention with her persona.

Recently, the Hollywood beauty attracted all the attention of the press, starring in a seductive photo shoot of the new collection of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lingerie. The 35-year-old celebrity posed in candid poses with the 42-year-old sister of the socialite Kourtney Kardashian.

“I became like a Phoenix that was reborn from the ashes. At one point everyone forgot me, and then suddenly they say:“ Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done this. Let’s take it back, “- Megan Fox comments on the last decade of her career and her triumphant return to show business in one of her interviews.

Now Megan often appears in fashion magazines, because during each of her releases, she demonstrates impeccable images. The actress has already starred in two films, which were released this year “North in the Grain Field” and “Trapped”. While directors offer celebrity new roles, she flaunts in front of paparazzi cameras in impeccable outfits.

Megan Fox’s image

The celebrity wore a black corset top, completing it with a stylish suit from the Fashion House Versace. The product consists of an elongated jacket and trendy slit trousers, which are decorated with silver rings. Her outfit was complemented by minimalist sandals.

Megan complemented the beautiful outfit with an elegant minimalist bag in black with a gold chain handle from Yuzefi. The celebrity has let down her long hair, and on her face she has done, as always, rich makeup in brown tones.



Megan Fox in a stylish suit / Photo from Instagram Maeve Reilly