Mercedes has engine problems?

The Mercedes team has questions about the engines after the problems of Valtteri Bottas at the Russian Grand Prix. Finn needed his fifth motor of the season. Initially, his penalty in Sochi was perceived as an attempt to thwart Lewis Hamilton’s main rival Max Verstappen, who started from the end of the grid. However, it was later revealed that the Brackley team had a problem with the Bottas engine, which needed to be checked. Both the rider and the team acknowledged that there are concerns about the reliability of the power plant.

“We are currently re-evaluating engine performance because we have some questions. We have not yet decided which engines we will use next, – said the head of Mercedes Toto Wolf in an interview. The race… – We need to achieve the right balance: to make sure that we have really ruled out all possible problems that are in the power plant not only this year, but may be next. We are now at the stage of evaluating options for continuing the season with our engines. ”

Mercedes’ powertrains have long been a benchmark in the era of V6 turbo-hybrid engines, but they are not immune to problems in the longest season in the history of Formula 1 in 22 races. This can have a serious impact on the title battle as well. Hamilton switched to his third and final engine at the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August and lost one of his old high-mileage engines due to a problem at Friday’s training session at Zandvoort. Verstappen, in turn, took the fourth engine in Sochi and was able to minimize the damage, moving up from 20th to second place.

“I lost one engine, Valtteri has several,” Hamilton said after qualifying in Sochi. – Therefore, I try to treat my engines with the utmost care, I try to minimize the number of laps that I drive. But who knows? I cannot look into the future. “