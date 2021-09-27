Messi vs. Guardiola, Pochettino vs. City … Who will win the rich derby?

On 28 September PSG will play Manchester City at Parc des Princes in the Champions League group stage. What are the intrigues of the upcoming confrontation between the two richest clubs in Europe?

Messi vs. Guardiola

The current coach of the “townspeople”, as you know, is not the last figure in the biography of the Argentine superstar. It was under the leadership of Josep Guardiola that the famous striker climbed the football Olympus, having won a record six trophies with Barcelona in the 2008/09 season. In four years of cooperation with the Spanish specialist Lionel Messi has won fourteen awards, including two league titles. Later, Leo said that he grew up a lot under Pepe as a player, and called him the best mentor of his entire career. Guardiola himself admitted that he considers Messi one of the greatest masters in the history of football.

This summer, the legendary duo could reunite at Manchester City, but fate decreed otherwise: Messi moved to PSG. Pep and Leo, however, were not the first time they found themselves on opposite sides of the barricades. The Argentine forward has played four times against the Spanish coach in the Champions League. Their first two-legged confrontation took place in the 2014/15 season, when Barcelona faced Bayern in the semifinals of the tournament (3-0; 2-3). The fate of this fight in the first game was decided personally by Messi, taking part in each of the three goals against Manuel Neuer. Subsequently, Barça won the Eared Cup – the last in Leo’s career.

The second time Messi crossed paths with Guardiola was in the 2016/17 season, when the coach was just starting his career at Manchester City. The duel between the English and Spanish clubs took place at the group stage, and Leo again acted as its main character. In the first match, the Argentine scored a hat-trick against the citizens, and also scored an assist (4: 0), and in the second – scored the only goal of the “blue garnet” (1: 3).

The scoring of goals in the new club Messi has not yet opened: for 198 minutes spent on the field in a PSG shirt, the striker has not yet scored a single effective action. At the same time, Leo was forced to miss the last two matches of the Parisians due to minor damage, but by the match with City the player still managed to recover and got into the application for the game.

Pochettino vs. City

Manchester City are the favorite opponents of Mauricio Pochettino, the current PSG coach. The Argentine has not met with any club in his entire coaching career more often than with the “townspeople”: 18 times! Only five of these many matches ended in victory for the 49-year-old specialist, but one of them will forever go down in the history of English football. In the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, Pochettino beat Guardiola’s City at White Hart Lane with a minimum scoreline, and the Citizens were knocked out in the end. The fate of their confrontation after 4: 3 at Etihad was decided in favor of Spurs due to the away goal rule – now canceled. At the same time, “Tottenham” for the first time in history reached the final of the main European Cup, and Pochettino became the idol of the North London fans.

With the mentor Mankunians, however, Mauricio met even more often than with Manchester himself. He played 20 times against Pep in 12 years as a coach, and won only three times. In fact, the rivalry between Pochettino and Guardiola is rooted in their gambling past. From 1994 to 2000, Pep and Mauricio faced each other in the Catalan derby, when the Spaniard played for Barcelona and the Argentine for Espanyol. But even then Pochettino was lucky in battles with a stronger competitor: in six years he won only once.

Coincidentally, having worked at PSG for only six months, Pochettino has already managed to meet his “favorite” rival. Last season, he faced the English grandee in the Champions League semifinals, and this time the “townspeople” still got the ticket to the final stage. City beat PSG in both matches: 2-1 away, 2-0 at home. The draw for the current draw gave Mauricio the opportunity to take revenge on Pep already at the group stage, but according to the results of the first round, Manchester again looks like the favorite of the fight. If the Parisians in the first match were content with a faded draw with the modest Brugge (1: 1), then the Mancunians defeated Leipzig in a brilliant style (6: 3).

Qatar vs Emirates

Today, Manchester City and PSG are the two richest clubs in the world. In terms of the cost of trains, they rank first and second in the world rankings, respectively: 1.05 billion euros – from Manchester, 997 million euros – from Parisians. It is no secret that sponsors from the Middle East are the sources of the well-being of both teams. In the case of Citizens, it is the Emirati company Abu Dhabi United Group, founded by Sheikh Mansour, and in the case of PSG, the Qatar State Fund Qatar Sports Investments, managed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Qatar and UAE projects have never been profit-driven. The key goal of the oil powers’ endless investment in European football clubs is to promote their national brand in the Western world, or rather to improve its reputation.

In this sense, the confrontation between PSG and Manchester City takes on very interesting shades. The fact is that Qatar and the UAE, being the leaders of the region along with Saudi Arabia, oppose each other in a political sense. Qatar positions itself as the democratic center of the Middle East – there, for example, the Al-Jazeera television company is based, which supports civil protests in countries with authoritarian regimes. One of these countries is the United Arab Emirates, which for several years participated in the diplomatic blockade of Qatar on the side of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This year, relations between states began to improve, but political contradictions remain relevant.

Mafia against special forces

In a football sense, the PSG and Manchester City meeting is also a confrontation between two different political regimes, or at least different administrative structures. We can say that the battle between the British and the Parisians is a confrontation between chaos and system. Guardiola’s City is a brilliantly played and tactically savvy team, the main face of which is still the coach, who controls the movement of his players inside and out. It is significant that in the last one and a half seasons in his “Manchester” there is not even a center forward, but this does not prevent the team from winning trophies. Pep brilliantly distributes tasks between the players, not closing the game on one performer or another, but using the skill of each of them. A complex but well-established order reigns at the Etihad, just like in some modern elite special forces.

At the Parc des Princes, the situation is exactly the opposite. The Parisian club is crammed with superstars who have far more influence on the team’s performance than its head coach. Pochettino, known for his psychology and motivator skills, tried to clean up the locker room, but became disillusioned last summer when, according to rumors, he tried to leave the club. With the emergence of such an authority as Messi, the role of a mentor in Paris became even less significant. Indicative in this regard is the episode from the PSG vs Lyon match, when Leo refused to shake hands with Mauricio after he replaced the striker at the end of the meeting. The look that the footballer gave to his coach speaks of the situation in the team better than any newspaper reports. Apparently, the Latin American mafia is about to take over the power in the club, as it once was in Barcelona …

