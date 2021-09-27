Microsoft Surface Duo 2 – erroneous bug fixing

Hi.

I love corporations like Microsoft, because admitting mistakes inside the company is like death and no one does such nonsense. In 2020, the company launched a dual-screen Android smartphone, the Surface Duo. The concept of the device with two large screens was curious, but only such a smartphone could not find real use in life. Moreover, smartphones with flexible screens were sold on the market, which made the design of two separate screens obviously outdated. Here, a lyrical digression is important, I have always been puzzled by how Microsoft employees know how to scold other people’s products, but when they look at their own they are attacked by selective blindness.

For example, when the Samsung Galaxy Fold appeared, my friend from Microsoft assured that he would never be able to use it because of the crease on the screen, which spoils the impression, felt with a finger, and so on. Assurances that this does not play any role in everyday life ran into one and the same thing – it was simply ugly and it was impossible to release such a product! When Surface Duo appeared, I came back with a question about how you can use a smartphone that does not have a fold between the screens, but just the plastic of the case and the screens do not adjoin each other. Does the feeling of beauty suffer at this moment? The answer was not surprising, but indicative: “No comparison, we have come up with so many scenarios for these screens, no smartphone in the world can do that.” And most importantly, the person said it absolutely seriously and did not sarcastically. A corporate culture that is brainwashed so well deserves close scrutiny. They glorified Windows Phone in about the same way and seriously believed that very soon the market would understand the greatness of the system and everyone would walk with such devices. But it didn’t happen. We somehow did not appreciate the greatness of these products.

In the new generation of Surface Duo 2, we collected feedback on little things, about things that people didn’t like and raised questions. But they decided not to think about the form factor itself, that is, there is a substitution of concepts. The failures of the first Duo are not due to the form factor, but due to other little things that we can now fix.

The failure hides extremely weak sales, problems with the quality of the device and its assembly (Microsoft engineers do not differ in skills in portable electronics). A good option is how you can create jobs for yourself and successfully correct a model that is obviously a dead end. You don’t need to be a fortune-teller to imagine how at the end of 2023 Microsoft will show their Duo X, which will have a flexible screen, and tell that the appearance of this device, its use cases, became possible only thanks to the first Duo. Which will not be true, since the concept of smartphones with two screens and one flexible is very different, these are different directions for the development of devices.

The Duo’s first flaw was a poor quality camera with poor shots. For a product of such a cost, it looked at least strange, but we must remember that the first Duo was created for a long time and did not even think about launching it on the market. Now the camera unit is copied from the Galaxy Fold, and their characteristics are comparable on paper – the main module is 12 megapixels (f / 1.7, OIS), a telephoto 12 megapixels (f / 2.4, OIS, x2), a wide-angle 16 megapixels (f / 2.2)

The second point is the processor, now the Duo has the latest solution for flagships – Snapdragon 888, 5G support has appeared. RAM, however, is not much – 8 GB, the amount of built-in memory – 128, 256 or 512 GB. Here we clearly see an attempt to save money on everything that is possible.









The battery is double, in each half of the device, the total capacity is 4340 mAh. In the worst traditions of our time, the charger was removed from the kit, only the USB Type C cable was left. The company recommends buying a 23W charger for fast charging.

I want to draw your attention to the fact that Microsoft has supplied USB Type C 3.2 Gen.2, the port provides the maximum data transfer speed, although you need an appropriate cable (this is exactly what is included in the kit). There is no wireless charging in the device, but it seems to be impossible here due to design features.

Let’s take a look at the photo and think that the device has an external screen.

In fact, this is not so, just the internal displays are slightly curved and when closed, a minimum of information can be sent along the edge. This is exactly the problem faced by the users of the first Duo, the screens had to be folded out to see what was happening on the device, for example, to take a call! It is extremely inconvenient, a very strange solution from the point of view of ergonomics. Without exception, all smartphones with flexible screens have an external display, which allows not only answering calls, but also fully working with the device. The fact that Microsoft does not understand this very well characterizes the fallacy of the form factor as such. If you open the device with the screens outward, then a gap appears between the halves, as on the Fold, a design feature. But it’s definitely not worth wearing the device like that, the screens are easy to scratch.

With two screens, the situation is as follows: each individual screen has a diagonal of 5.8 inches (due to the bend, this is a trick – in reality, the screens are plus or minus the same as they were). Screen resolution – 1344×1892 pixels (13: 9). Together they form an 8.3-inch screen (2688×1892 pixels), but in the middle there is a slit and plastic. The refresh rate of the screen is 90 Hz, they are regulated separately, each screen has its own light sensor, the software simply sets the same parameters. This is extremely inconvenient, unlike a single screen, which does not need such strange engineering decisions.

The screens have an additional touch layer for working with the stylus, which will have to be purchased separately for $ 65.

But there is no special need for a stylus on such a device, since you still won’t be working with it on the go, there are too many “ifs”.

There are a huge number of Microsoft fans in the US, and Duo sales are most noticeable in their home market. Many people bought this device after the iPhone, as they bribed large screens, unlike the same Fold. And then a collision with reality began, which killed all marketing stories. For example, MS Office on Android is somewhat different in capabilities from what the company creates for iOS. The reason is banal, in America the share of MS Office users on iOS is higher, as a result, this version initially receives many functions, they do not develop in parallel. People got a corny different user experience, let’s add here an unfortunate form factor and cost like a spaceship for modest performance. Were they happy? Definitely not. The first Duo was a flop.

Could the second Duo be something different? I sincerely doubt it, since it has exactly the same form factor, which was outdated at the time of its release. Why bother trying to create a dual-display design in the age of flexible screens? It is absolutely incomprehensible.

Pricing for the Duo 2 starts at $ 1,499 and is close to the Z Fold3, especially considering a similar configuration from memory. True, the Duo 2 always has 8 GB of RAM, which is an obvious and irreparable drawback. The fact that Microsoft has promised to update Android versions on this smartphone for three years is just a reflection of Google’s requirements, today all flagship manufacturers are talking about this.

Officially Duo 2 will not be delivered to the Russian market, it is exotic, and it will appear on the gray market in insignificant quantities. When Microsoft employees start telling me that I don’t understand anything and the first Duo proved that the concept works and that it is a device that has been warmly accepted by the market, I always answer in numbers. In September 2020, the first Duo costs $ 1,399, and a month later it was sold at a $ 200 discount. Six months later, it was given away for half the price, just buy it! A year later, Duo’s leftovers were given away to Amazon for $ 409 (70% off). This is usually a demonstration of “popularity” and market acceptance. This miracle Yudo turned out to be of no use to anyone except the Microsoft employees who worked on it and continue to work on it. There is no reason to believe that the new generation will be different in any way. It is a stillborn product that has no prospect. But perhaps it is needed to explain the appearance of the Duo X with a flexible screen. Here Microsoft was also somewhat delayed in entering the market, but what to do.