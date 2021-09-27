Mika Hakkinen: Lando will win the race very soon

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen summed up the results of the Russian Grand Prix in the traditional author’s column …

Awesome race in Russia! This season will be remembered for a long time. Everyone watched the last five laps with a sinking heart – these are the races we like!

I sympathize with Lando Norris – he performed great all weekend, won pole position in difficult conditions and led the race until it began to rain. In Italy, he finished second, behind McLaren team-mate Daniel Riccardo, it was clear that he was determined to compete for victory in Sochi. He cannot be blamed for trying to maintain the lead when it started raining.

It is easy to criticize, but when you strive to win your first victory in Formula 1, you have to make difficult decisions. In this case, agreeing to a pit stop was more difficult than staying on the track and trying to bring the race to victory. Lando was great at controlling the car in the rain, it all depended on his confidence and willingness to take risks.

It doesn’t matter what the team says, only the rider can judge the real grip. He feels it with his whole body, driving the car. When the grip starts to disappear, only the rider knows where the track remains dry, and Lando was confident that he would reach the finish line – especially after Lewis switched to intermediate tires.

But at that moment, the rain intensified, and Norris had no chance. Such conditions can be compared to walking on ice in ordinary shoes! He took a chance and acted boldly.

Judging by the way he, Daniel, and the entire McLaren team were upset about the fourth and seventh places, they have really high ambitions. I have no doubt that Norris will very soon win his first victory in Formula 1. He can be proud of his performance in Sochi.

Lewis used all his speed and experience to take the magnificent 100th victory in the Grand Prix. This is a major achievement for the seven-time world champion. He demonstrated another important quality in the race – patience. A rider acquires this quality over time, when he feels confident in himself, in the car and in the team.

This was evident from his performance in Sochi. Despite the difficult qualification and the loss of three positions at the start, Lewis steadily recouped. He chose a target and calmly but persistently walked towards it. On a dry track, it was more difficult for him to overtake Norris, and when it began to rain, it became clear that this is a chance for Hamilton.

Lewis is very important this victory for his fight for the title. He hasn’t won a British Grand Prix and needed to win when his title challenger Max Verstappen kicks off from the bottom.

Red Bull Racing made a bold decision, giving Max a new powertrain and forcing him to start from the last row – on a track that suits Mercedes. The risk paid off. Max finished second and this is an incredible result.

For a long time it seemed that Max would not succeed: he could not get into the top five in any way, it turned out to be more difficult to win back positions than he expected. When it started to rain, he made a pit stop on time, and his team quickly worked. Although Lewis won the race and returned to the leaders of the individual classification, thanks to his second place, Max is only two points behind him. There could not be a tighter struggle.

Carlos Sainz was at one time in the lead, and eventually finished third – a good result, thanks to which the team did not lose so much to McLaren in the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship. In my opinion, McLaren is now faster than Ferrari, but their fight for third place in the constructors’ championship is as tight as the fight for the title between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing.

I look forward to the Turkish Grand Prix! “