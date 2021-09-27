“MJ” must remove Solskjaer and call Conte or Zidane. Chelsea got rid of Lampard and took Tuchel – look at the result. ” Agbonlahor about the coach – Football

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Manchester United should bring in another manager instead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“If I were there [боссов] Manchester United now … Chelsea did it with Lampard. They got rid of him, which was difficult to do because he is the legend of the club. But they got rid of Lampard and took Tuchel – and look what came of it.

Ole must be removed from Manchester United. Give him a position somewhere in the management and take Conte who better reveals these players.

Even if we take Solskjaer’s decisions during the matches: Harry Maguire limped for ten minutes before Ole replaced him. Big coaches immediately remove players from the field if they notice that they are not moving very well.

You need a goal – and in the last ten minutes he releases Cavani, who hasn’t played that much this season. There is Lingard, who scored against West Ham, and Sancho, for whom they paid 70 million pounds. I think many of Ole’s decisions were far from perfect.

Manchester United now need to clench their teeth and call Conte, Zidane, the coach who will get the best out of these players, ”Agbonlahor said.

Manchester United lost to Aston Villa (0: 1) in the 6th round of the Premier League.

