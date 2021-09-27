MSI confirms Intel Alder Lake processors will go on sale on November 4th

MSI today announced mounting kits for its MEG Coreliquid S, MAG Coreliquid C and MAG Coreliquid P liquid cooling systems, allowing them to be used with the new Intel LGA 1700 socket for Alder Lake processors. In addition, the manufacturer actually confirmed the release date for the new processors.

The company indicated that mounting kits for its cooling systems will be available from November 4 this year. According to the portal VideoCardz, who contacted his sources, on the same day, the ban on the publication of reviews on new Alder Lake-S processors will subside, and their actual sales will begin. The official announcement of the 12th generation Core processors will take place on October 27 at the Intel InnovatiON event.

According to the latest rumors, the start of sales of Alder Lake processors was expected no earlier than November 19. Thus, either Intel decided to postpone it to an earlier date, or rumors circulating before that several months turned out to be incorrect.

It should be noted that at the moment it is not known when the new motherboards based on Intel 600 series chipsets will go on sale, since the information about the lifting of the ban on the publication of reviews on November 4 applies only to Alder Lake processors. At the start of sales, at least three models of Intel Core 12th generation are expected: Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K.

KF versions of these processors, lacking the integrated Intel Xe graphics core, should also go on sale on the same day.