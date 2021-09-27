Natalie Portman with her husband and daughter on a walk in Los Angeles

Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman

38-year-old Natalie Portman spends her free time with her family: 42-year-old husband Benjamin Millepier and their children, eight-year-old Aleph and two-year-old Amalia. And although the couple leads a rather closed lifestyle, they did not manage to hide from the reporters yesterday. The actress, along with her husband and daughter, as well as their beloved pet, was filmed on a Los Angeles street.



Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman with their daughter Amalia

Daughter of Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman Amalia

Having bought drinks and takeaway food in a cafe, the couple, together with their daughter, who, by the way, was without a stroller, went to walk their dog, which the actress was leading on a leash.

Natalie, who is usually elegance on the red carpet, always relies on comfort in her everyday life. And yesterday she opted for a casual style, wearing cropped cotton trousers, a white T-shirt and multicolored Nike sneakers. Amalia, on the other hand, was dressed in a charming pink sundress and red sandals – it is unlikely that this time anyone would dare to accuse the actress of dressing her child not for the weather, in Los Angeles it is now very hot summer weather.

In life, the star does an excellent job with the role of a mother; she refuses to play mothers in films.

I just feel weird when I pretend to be the mom of someone else’s, not my child. This is why I often play someone like an astronaut or a superstar, – She recently admitted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

Portman is currently working on a new project, and this is not filming a movie, but writing a script for a film. She has not yet revealed the details – according to her confession, she is sorely lacking time due to household chores. But, as you can see, she still puts the family in the first place.