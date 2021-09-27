New USB-C 2.1 specification released – now up to 240W of power

The day before, Benson Leung, a Google engineer and USB-C cable tester, tweeted a message about the release of the new standard specification. It provides significantly faster charging speeds for compatible devices.

Mr. Leung noted that the new specification has been in development for two years, but in practice there are not many changes. When comparing USB-C 2.0 with the new 2.1, we can say that the biggest innovation was the optional Extended Power Range (EPR) specification, which implies an increase in the maximum voltage to 48 V, which at a current of 5 A gives a power of 240 W. In the USB-C 2.0 version, the voltage was 20 V, providing a power of 100 W. at a current of 5 A.

From the point of view of an ordinary consumer, nothing new has appeared at the physical level: USB-C 2.1 devices will be able to connect to USB-C 2.0 ports and vice versa. But at the technical level, some changes were discovered: a new paragraph was added, which says that the A4-A9 and B4-B9 contacts should not be shorted to ground when the connector is connected to the connector.

Perhaps most of the new material in the new specification touched on mathematical and engineering calculations for predicting, detecting and reducing arc discharge when disconnecting USB-PD cables. Arcing during connection is not a problem as high voltage is not applied until the cable is fully connected. Given that the voltage has increased in the new specification, appropriate precautions are needed.

The increase in power supply will allow laptop manufacturers to use the updated USB-C charger for all laptop lines, including high-performance engineering models. Traditional cylindrical connectors may become a thing of the past over time.