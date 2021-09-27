NHL player called for punishment of a Ukrainian for a racist gesture during a match :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Anthony Dyckler said that the problem of racism in hockey is still very serious. During the game of the Ukrainian championship, Kremenchug forward Andriy Deniskin pretended that he was eating a banana, addressing the black player of Donbass

Read us on News News

Anthony Duclair

(Photo: Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)



The black striker of the Florida Panthers NHL club Anthony Duclair shared his opinion on the racist scandal that took place in the Ukrainian championship match between Kremenchug and Donbass.

“Am I surprised? No. This is still a huge problem in this game. Can’t wait to hear about the punishment. There is a lot at stake for the future of this game. ” wrote Duclair on his Twitter.

Kremenchug striker Andrei Deniskin was sent off until the end of the match for a racist gesture towards the black hockey player of the rival Jaelen Smerek. In the second period, Deniskin portrayed that he was eating a banana.

A disciplinary case was also opened against the player.

In August, the hockey player of the Ust-Kamenogorsk Torpedo Stas Petrosyan was disqualified for one match of the Kazakhstan championship for a racist gesture during the match for the third place in the Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Chinese club Kunlun. After the fight with Hu Yang, Petrosyan made a gesture with narrow eyes.