Nick Kiryos: I think this is the last year I played in the Laver Cup

Australian tennis player Nick Kiryos after defeat by greek Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Laver Cup said that it was his last game until the end of the year.

“I need to go home. I’ve been on the road for four and a half months. My mom is not doing very well with her health. I would like to come back and see her. I played in the Laver Cup again and I’m not going to lie, I think this is the last year I played in this tournament. While I’m on the court, I’ll try my best, but I’m not going to lie and say that I plan to play another four or five years on the tour – it’s just not for me.

Obviously, I will get my body in order and start pre-season training for the Australian Open, spend time with my family. I will redefine values. I feel like I’m not the kind of player right now to hunt for points or rewards or anything like that. I have nothing more to prove to myself. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved ”, – quotes the words of Kiryos Neoskosmos.



