Nikita Mazepin on the military department: “In the summer of 2022, you will need to live in a barracks for a month” – Auto

The Haas racer Nikita Mazepin spoke about his studies at Moscow State University.

Mazepin graduated from the bachelor’s degree at the Faculty of Global Processes and entered the master’s degree. According to Nikita, he is not given any concessions due to the status of a Formula 1 pilot:

“It’s hard for me to say what other people have in their heads, but several times serious questions arose with gaps, bad grades in some subjects. I understood that bad grades are a big chance to fly out. So no, probably no one helped. “

Nikita answered the question of why he needs a higher education.

“Because sport is not eternal. I sincerely believe that at the age of 30, when the Formula 1 driver is already starting to leave his peak, life is just beginning. My mother graduated from Moscow State University, my father graduated from MGIMO, so the question “not to study” was never raised, ”Nikita said.

Mazepin had problems with the military department, which he managed to settle:

“Things are not bad – I’m not in the army, but at the military department, it remains to finish this [учебный] year.

I’m looking forward to summer. We will have training camps – in Balashikha, if I’m not mistaken. You will need to live there for a month in the barracks. “

Recall that Mazepin signed a contract with Haas for the 2022 season. It is not yet known how the pilot will combine fees with the Grand Prix.

