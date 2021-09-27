“Now there is such a profession – a husband-trainer. It flourishes with us. ” Shashilov answered Kaisheva’s fans

The senior coach of the women’s team summed up the results of the summer Russian championship in Tyumen and explained why he was not ready to invite the leader of the last season to the World Cup, Ulyana Nigmatullina (Kaisheva).

The summer national championship in Tyumen is an important start, the last roller skating test two months before the start of the Olympic season. There, for the first time, two groups of the country’s women’s national team met, who trained in parallel in the offseason – Mikhail Shashilov and Evgeny Kuvaev. Although the head coach is Shashilov, initially Kuvaev’s group was positioned not as a reserve, but as an equivalent team. And now Ulyana Nigmatullina (Kaisheva) has also appeared – according to the results of last season, one of the team leaders and relay finisher. In the summer, due to a back injury, she began to train separately from the team under the guidance of her husband. And now Shashilov said that he was ready to consider Ulyana’s candidacy only for the IBU Cup, and not for the World Cup.

While there is no leader in the team

– Russian summer roller ski championship. Have you prepared for it?

– The main start was planned in Sochi. I wanted to test how the girls will feel in the mountains, because the main competition of the season – the Olympic Games – will also be in the mountains. And Tyumen … How it happened – it happened, we did not set any special tasks. The first time it turned out that all the athletes met together …

– Kazakevich, who won the sprint, can be considered the team leader?

– No. To compete at the world level, Ira still needs to be added. The finish is needed, we will work on it. Unfortunately, today we have no leader. I wanted, of course, that Svetka (Mironova. – Approx. “SE”) it became, at least a head, but … As it is – so it is. She has progress, she passed the race with four lines in the mountains with one minute of penalty, for her this is a record. Previously, there was never less than two in the mountains. This made me very happy.

– Mironova said that she was not very happy with her state of health.

– I think so: in the summer it is not easy for anyone in this world. And if everything is good in summer, it will be bad in winter. It is easy only on a pedestal in winter.

– What about Anastasia Goreeva? Last year she was the brightest among the young.

– Everything is fine. Her legs are good, there are no questions. After descending from the mountains, each organism reacts individually, all the more young. Nastya had all the mistakes for three hours, we were too clever with the cartridges … But these are all training moments.

– Is Kristina Reztsova, who returned from the decree, considered as a candidate for the base?

– She will be admitted to the selection. And there, there will be principles, let’s see how it will show itself on skis … So far there was only a summer championship, for which you can prepare. There, everyone has different tasks: someone performs at the boot, someone is brought in purposefully … Let’s see how Christina will look already on the track.

Either Ulyana is injured, or there is something else

– Fans are almost collecting signatures to send Ulyana Nigmatullina to the World Cup. What is your position on this issue?

– We have FMBA. If FMBA admits, let him speak. I don’t understand the problems around Ulyana at all. She is the same as everyone else, we have ten more people, to inflate a problem out of this is to ruin her herself.

– Are you really not ready to take Ulyana to the World Cup?

– If everything is as she says and her back hurts, how can I take risks and take her to the World Cup? We will carry out the first starts and we can invite her at any time. It just needs to be understood. Okay, the fans do not understand this, but experts are sitting – and also just to shove her into the World Cup … And from there, if she flew away, then forever. Why risk it? I need her in the team, and I do not hide it.

– Let’s say, according to the FMBA, everything is fine and Ulyana can perform without restrictions. Then will you consider her for the World Cup?

– I’m ready. But then a completely different moment emerges: why did all this have to be done? Either she is injured, as her coach stated, or something else is here. We have doctors, let them figure it out. What loads can she perform and with whom is it better for her to prepare …

– Would you like her to return to your training group now?

– Her coach stood up on the coaching council and said: “We are preparing ourselves. We will have a letter, we are preparing at the expense of Udmurtia. ” I cannot argue with him, now there is such a profession – a husband-trainer. She flourishes with us. The husband needs authority, I understand all this, everything is predictable here. But the main thing is that in the end all this is good.