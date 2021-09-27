“Nowhere to retreat.” Reactions after the match “Spartak” – “Ufa” :: Football :: RBC Sport

Spartak beat Ufa in the ninth round match of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League. The last time the Moscow club beat the Ufa team was more than 2 years ago. The main quotes are in the material of RBC

Rui Vitoria, head coach of Spartak

The Portuguese specialist praised the players for their good play and dedication on the field. “The game was difficult. We played against a team that tried to make our life difficult for the whole match. But the players played with maximum concentration and scored two quick goals. There were enough chances in the second half, but although we didn’t score, we showed a good game, ”said Vitoria.

Alexey Stukalov, head coach of Ufa

The Ufa mentor took the blame for the unsatisfactory result of the team. “We played four defenders for the first time, although we prepared in a tight cycle. We wanted to play open football. Of course, I took a risk – I take the blame for this defeat. I want to praise the players for their one hundred percent commitment. Yes, in April we beat this Spartak, but then the opponent had a different coach. With the arrival of Vitoria, Spartak’s game has changed, “Stukalov noted.

Zelimkhan Bakaev, midfielder of Spartak and the Russian national team

The Spartak winger said that he understands the indignation of the fans and will try to do everything possible to correct the situation.

“We finally realized our chances, although there were so many of them, I think we could have scored more. We need to work on implementation. How do I react to the fans? If I were on the podium, I would react the same way. I myself have been a Spartak fan since childhood, we need victories in order to create a positive atmosphere at the stadium. We are one hundred percent responsible for the result. If it were positive, there would be no problems. It’s time to improve, there is still time, ”Bakaev admitted in a conversation with reporters.

Georgy Dzhikia, defender of “Spartak” and the Russian national team

According to the captain of the “red-whites”, he is in constant contact with active fans and is ready to go with them for further dialogue.

“I didn’t say that Spartak would fight for the championship. I said that we will fight for the highest places. Let’s see what happens in the end. The season is not over yet. Can we hear the tribunes? Of course, one cannot but react to this. We are professionals and after each game we come to the stands, thank you for your support. Time will help to improve relations with the fans. I am always in touch with fan associations, we are conducting a dialogue, the team does not close, ”Jikia told journalists at the exit from the stadium.

Shamil Gazizov, General Director of Ufa

The functionary praised the team for their brave football against Spartak and expressed support for the coaching staff.

“How can you underestimate Spartak? We tried to play daring football, but it didn’t work out. Ufa is trying to change, playing modern football. Yes, everyone has individual mistakes, but we will still promote our philosophy. I support the team and the coaching staff, they are acting correctly, ”Gazizov told reporters after the match.

Also, the general director of the club announced the salary of one of the scorers of the Russian championship, Ufa striker Khalid Agalarov.

“How much does Agalarov get? Slightly more than 150 thousand rubles, ”he said.

Denis Matsuev, pianist, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation

In his opinion, Spartak should always remember its history and enjoy the game.

“We cannot relax even for a day, every match is like the last one. The Europa League is ahead. There is nowhere to retreat in the Russian championship. We all understand perfectly well that the result prevails now, but let me remind you that Spartak’s game is a little more than that. The game of “Spartacus” is a theater with a sense of improvisation, with rushes and pauses. We need a game that would please the fans, whom Spartak has, I am sure, the largest number in the country. I wish our players, coaches and fans to get out of this situation with dignity and enjoy the game, ”Matsuev said in a comment to the Sport-Express publication.