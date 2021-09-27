NVIDIA Releases Experimental Versions of DLSS to Collect Feedback

©

NVIDIA released experimental versions DLSS, to enable developers to explore and evaluate experimental AI models for deep learning supersampling (DLSS). Developers can download experimental dynamic link libraries (DLLs), test how the latest DLSS research improves their games, and provide feedback for future improvements.

Experimental DLLs contain enhancements that promise image quality but have not yet been rigorously tested. Early input is essential in helping the company advance modern AI graphics technologies.

One of the key benefits of the deep learning approach to supersampling is that the AI ​​model can be continually improved through continuous learning on an NVIDIA supercomputer. In fact, every major DLSS production release delivers better picture quality across a wider range of games and applications.

To download experimental versions, go to the NVIDIA developer page to see the DLLs available for testing. Getting started is easy – download the DLL package of your choice, replace the existing DLL in your game, and then just run.