Official NHL TV gave Ovechkin a record low rating – it was considered disrespectful – September 26, 2021

Most recently to the captain of the Washington Capitals and one of the best hockey snipers of all time Alexander Ovechkin turned 36 years old. The age for a player is quite solid, but still not such as to talk about rapid aging and “returning from the fair.” In the offseason, the Russian signed a new five-year contract with Stolichny, and this gave North American observers a reason to speculate about whether he could beat the “everlasting” record. Wayne Gretzky by goals. Most of the journalists agreed that this is possible, but it is necessary to avoid a sharp decline in the results, especially for seasons after 37 years.

However, as it turned out, not everyone believes in Ovechkin. More recently, the official television network NHL Network unveiled the next part of its ranking of the best players in the league – numbers 11 to 20. For Alexander, there was a surprisingly low line at number 17.

Worse than Makar, Kane and Barkov

Analysts, broadcasters, experts and producers of the NHL Network make up the rating of the best hockey players annually. And every year Alexander Ovechkin occupied quite decent places in it: in 2018 he was fifth, in 2019 – sixth, last year – eighth. Considering his age, now one could expect Ovechkin at the border of the top ten, but the Russian was dropped immediately by 9 places and put on the 17th line. Colorado defender was in front of him Kale Makar, his teammate Mikko Rantanen and the leader of “Chicago” Patrick kane…

“Ovechkin was the Capitals’ top scorer with 24 goals in 45 games of the season and missed 11 games due to the coronavirus. For the first time in his 16 seasons in the NHL, he was unable to reach the 30-goal mark, ” – this description of Ovechkin’s place was provided by the official website of the NHL.

“Even today, this guy is the best sniper our sport has ever seen. This guy, he’s just special. He is so good at scoring goals that almost every shot he throws turns into an abandoned puck. “– said NHL Network expert and former striker Mike Rapp. These words are somehow too different from the fall that the television men wrote to Alexander, but no other explanation was provided.

Ovechkin lagged behind Rantanen, Barkov, Point, Pastrnyak and Kane, and only two of these hockey players over the past three years have been ranked above Alexander. In 2019, Kane finished fifth, and Pastrnyak was placed sixth in 2020.

An even more curious fact was that besides Ovechkin, only one hockey player from Washington was included in the top 50 best players in the league, and this is not Backstrom, Kuznetsov or, say, Wilson, but a defender John Carlson…

Fans put Ovi in ​​eighth place

“The drop in Ovi’s rating could have happened for several reasons. The season shortened due to covid was the first in the Russian’s career when he did not score at least 30 goals. For the first time since the 2016/2017 season, he has not become the league leader in goals scored. In addition, for the third year in a row, Washington is eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. “– noted the author of NBC Sports May Whitesides…

The fans who expressed themselves in the comments under the rating publication were also outraged.

“Is Kane taller than Ovi or Bergeron? You overestimate Kane. “, – said the fan Bill Robertson… “So Ovechkin can break Gretzky’s record of all time, and you put him seventeenth? Sheer disrespect! “, – exclaimed wayshee… “Kane and Ovi must be around somewhere. Ovechkin missed matches and it is not a fact that he recovered one hundred percent “, – added Robb Will…

As another NHL Network analyst said, the New Jersey legend Ken Daneiko, Ovechkin will gradually age, but will continue to do what he does best – to score. With a full 82 games in the NHL regular season now, Alexander will have a great chance to show everyone that he is still the Great Eight.

We add that the places of the rating from 1 to 10 have not yet been published, but the list of the top 10 has been published, compiled not by analysts, but by the results of the fans’ vote. In it, Ovechkin is on the eighth line, and the leadership belongs to Connor McDavid…