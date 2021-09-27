Oppo Announces K9 75-inch Smart TV for $ 900

The Chinese company Oppo has unveiled the K9 Smart TV running the ColorOS TV 2.2 operating system. The novelty will go on sale on September 30 at an estimated price of $ 900.

The panel measures 75 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels, which corresponds to the 4K format. It talks about support for HDR 10+ and 93% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The horizontal viewing angle reaches 178 degrees. Brightness is 300 cd / m22… Thanks to its narrow bezels, the screen occupies 95% of the front surface area.

The TV is equipped with a MediaTek MT9652 processor with four processing cores and a G52 MC1 GPU. The volume of RAM is 2 GB, the capacity of the built-in flash drive is 32 GB.

The equipment includes wireless adapters Wi-Fi 802.11a / b / g / n (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0, an Ethernet controller for wired connection to a computer network, three HDMI 2.1 interfaces and two USB ports.

Dolby Audio contains two 15W speakers. A Bluetooth enabled remote control is included in the package.