Paparazzi captured Angelina Jolie with a famous singer

The iconic Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie was unexpectedly captured by the paparazzi on a date with the singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye). The corresponding photos scattered on the web.

It is noted that the couple dined at one of the restaurants in Santa Monica. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail tabloid writes that on Saturday, September 25, they arrived at the institution separately, but two hours later they left there together.

The media also writes that rumors about a possible romance between 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 31-year-old The Weeknd appeared against the background of the fact that they were seen several times together in an informal setting.

We will remind, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from her third husband Brad Pitt in 2016. However, their marriage was dissolved only in the spring of 2019. To this day, the ex-spouses are fighting for the custody of their children. And recently, Brad accused Angelina of conspiracy.

