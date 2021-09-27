PlayStation 5 received support for additional SSDs and a number of improvements

On September 15, Sony released the second major firmware update for the PlayStation 5, adding many important improvements. The changes have affected the audio subsystem of the console, the user interface of the control center and social functions. In addition, gamers have the opportunity to increase the amount of disk space for installing games using an additional SSD. Let’s consider each of the innovations in more detail.

UI improvements

The function of fine-tuning the control center has appeared: now users can swap its individual elements, add the necessary ones or hide unused icons. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of games are now displayed separately both in the game library menu and on the home screen. The trophy tracking system interface has also received an update, and the control center can now display up to 5 trophies.

Improving social functions

The “Game Base” section has undergone major changes. Having opened it in full screen, players can see the list and statuses of their friends, accept or reject requests to be added to the friend list, send private messages and write to party chats.

In addition, the PlayStation 5 has acquired the function of automatic recording of the best gaming moments. Now, when a player takes part in competitions for time or the number of points scored, the game console automatically creates a video clip, capturing his achievements. Subsequently, the recording can be shared with friends directly from the card of the corresponding challenge or from the media gallery. You can configure this function in the “Pictures, Clips and Shows” section.

Full 3D Audio support

Now the 3D Audio function can also be enabled for the built-in TV speakers (previously, only owners of advanced audio headsets could enjoy 3D sound). Conversion of two-channel audio stream to 3D is activated in the “Sound” menu. You can optimize 3D audio for room acoustics using the microphone built into the DualSense controller.

Not forgetting Sony and the owners of Pulse 3D. With the release of the new firmware, the owners of the wireless headset have the opportunity to fine-tune the sound profile directly in the “Sound” section using a convenient equalizer.

Unlock M.2 slot for additional NVMe SSD

The main innovation was the unlocking of the M.2 slot for the solid-state drive, which will certainly delight the owners of the console. Recall that the built-in memory of the PlayStation 5 is 825 GB, of which only 667 GB are available for installing games, while the rest of the free space is occupied by the system software. Given the increased appetite for modern AAA games, which often exceed 100 GB in size, this was too small for active gaming.

Now the problem of lack of free space can be solved by installing an additional SSD. The PlayStation 5 supports NVMe drives that meet the following specifications:

interface: PCI Express Gen 4 × 4;

form factor: M.2 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280, 22110;

height: no more than 11.5 mm;

connector: type 3 (key M);

performance: from 5500 Mbps in sequential read operations and above;

Capacities from 250 GB to 4 TB.

As for specific models, previously PlayStation CTO Mark Cerny has already recommended using Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850 drives in PS5, calling them the most suitable solution for a gaming console.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs 🙂 Couple of awesome options for 7000MB / s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET !!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x – Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021

The WD_BLACK SN850 is a high performance PCI Express Gen 4 NVMe SSD capable of up to 7,000 Mbps sequential read data transfer rates. The line includes 3 models with a capacity of 500 GB, 1 and 2 TB, each of which is available in two versions – with a built-in heatsink and without. The standard storage is 2.38mm thick, while the heatsink version is just 8.8mm, which meets Sony’s requirements for the size of an optional PlayStation 5 SSD.