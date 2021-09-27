Police in Vladimir detained all Shinnik fans before the match with Torpedo

General Director of Shinnik Sergey Kulakov on social networks he published a video in which the fans of the Yaroslavl team are detained before the FNL-2 match with the Vladimir Torpedo (2: 0).

“It turns out that in Vladimir you cannot root for the teams that come to their city. At least this is the opinion of the Torpedo security officer, who said so at the pre-match meeting: “We will not let them in.” The man said, the man did. He said the same thing on the eve of the game, justifying the decision with the ban of Rospotrebnadzor. FC Shinnik made an official request for the so-called decision of Rospotrebnadzor, but it (the decision) was not received, since such a decision does not exist.

Yesterday we agreed with the director of the club that the fans would be allowed in, since, I repeat, there are no decisions of Rospotrebnadzor. I have known the Torpedo management for a long time and we have good relations, but what happened today, because of the individual club employees, cannot be called lawlessness. We will contact the RFU and the FNL on this issue. Football for fans, “Kulakov wrote on Instagram.

Shortly before the match, Shinnik’s fans passed en masse through the center of Vladimir, moving along the roadway as well.