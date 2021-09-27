Polkadot’s Gavin Wood talks about decentralization and hints at launching parachains | Blockchain24

On September 14th, Solana’s network crashed and went offline for 17 hours. This has become a major obstacle to the high-speed blockchain that has grown rapidly in recent months. No funds were lost, however, and the network was back to full functionality in less than 24 hours.

In the aftermath of the crash, Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood took to Twitter to highlight the importance of the decentralization and security models deployed across crypto networks, saying, “Today’s developments in crypto just show that true decentralization and well thought out security make a much more valuable proposition than some big numbers. transactions originating from an exclusive and private set of servers. If you can’t run a full node on your own, then it’s just another bank. “

According to the Solana Foundation autopsy, a denial of service attack was actually the cause of the network shutdown, a blog post states: “At 12:00 UTC, the Grape Protocol launched its IDO on Raydium and bots generated transactions. which flooded the network. These transactions caused a memory overflow that caused many validators to crash, causing the network to slow down and eventually to a halt. The network went offline when the validator network could not agree on the current state of the blockchain, which prevented the network from validating new blocks. “

Polkadot’s unique approach

Polkadot takes a phased deployment approach, with important milestones on the path to decentralization noted at each phase. The multi-chain network uses a decentralized Nominated Proof-of-Stake consensus model, which allows for greater participation and allows nodes to join the network with much lower hardware requirements than demanding high TPS blockchain processors like Solana.

Polkadot’s refined governance model also allows all DOT token holders to be in control of protocol decision making, with updates being done autonomously along the chain to reflect their views.

The Polkadot Shared Security Model is another unique value proposition for projects considering becoming parachains on their network – tier 1 custom blockchains that run in parallel on Polkadots’ segmented infrastructure. The shared security model means that all parachains connected to the Polkadot’s central Relay Chain benefit from the economic security provided by its validators.

Parachains are “technologically” ready to launch

When asked in a recent interview when the parachains could be launched on Polkadot, Wood suggested that they were “technologically” ready to launch, and their approval depended on the protocol management process.

As the living canary network Polkadot Kusama has already successfully launched its first eight parachains, the path is now clearer for the parachains on Polkadot after this governance process.

“What I can tell you is that Kusama is doing well with the parachains trial. I’m not sure the audit is complete, but if it is not complete, it will be completed in the next few days, ”Wood said. “We need to fix any issues that have arisen from the audit. As far as I know, these are relatively minor problems – nothing special. And after that, everything depends only on the leadership of Polkadot. I myself cannot flip a switch, but what I can do is say, technologically speaking, the parachains are ready and the Polkadot management should release them. “

The highly anticipated parachain rollout seems to be just around the corner, heralding the final core launch phase for Polkadot, with successful Kusama parachain slot teams like Acala and Moonbeam among the contenders for the first slots.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial or other advice.