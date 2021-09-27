Presented the thinnest smartphone Xiaomi – Hi-Tech Mail.ru

Xiaomi Civi received a 6.55-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution and a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. It supports HDR10 +, Dolby Vision and has a peak display brightness of 950 nits.

In the novelty, the manufacturer especially emphasizes the design. The thickness of the smartphone is only 6.98 mm, weight is 166 g, although inside there is a decent 4500 mAh battery with support for 55 W fast charging. According to Xiaomi, charging a smartphone from 0 to 100% is possible in 45 minutes.

At the back is glass with a matte soft-touch coating. Photo: gsmarena.com

Powered by Civi based on Snapdragon 778G – the latest eight-core Qualcomm chipset, manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. You can read about it here. On top of Android 11 there is a proprietary MIUI 12.5 shell.

The main camera is standard, represented by a set of 64 Mp + 8 Mp + 2 Mp sensors. The front camera is 32-megapixel, there is an auto focus option.

All possible colors. Photo: gsmarena.com

Of the pleasant bonuses – presence of a chip NFC for contactless payments and infrared for controlling household appliances.

The basic configuration of 8/128 GB in China costs 2600 yuan (30,000 rubles at the exchange rate), and the top model 12/256 GB – 3200 yuan (36,000 rubles at the exchange rate). When Xiaomi Civi will be brought to Russia is still unknown.

